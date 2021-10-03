KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in KBR by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in KBR by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,481,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $1,344,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $804,000.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.38 and a beta of 1.35. KBR has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBR will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

