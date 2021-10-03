KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82. KBR has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBR will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 65,074 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in KBR by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in KBR by 136.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

