KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,591 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 50.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after buying an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 221.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after buying an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,542,000 after buying an additional 67,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Carrier Global by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after buying an additional 470,458 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,209,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,779,000 after purchasing an additional 326,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

