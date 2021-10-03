KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,667 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 7,723.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,941,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,092,000 after buying an additional 1,396,465 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after buying an additional 944,919 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after buying an additional 728,870 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,730,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. cut their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

The Allstate stock opened at $127.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

