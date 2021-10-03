KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 21,641 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

REZI opened at $25.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

