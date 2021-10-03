KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in BCE by 1,142.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in BCE by 1,035.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $35,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCE shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

NYSE BCE opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 123.11%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

