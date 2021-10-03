KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $121.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.95.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

