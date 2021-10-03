KCM Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of SMAR opened at $69.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 431,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,845,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,450 shares of company stock worth $23,669,706 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.