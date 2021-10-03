KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 24,750 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 36,755 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,833 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

