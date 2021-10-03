KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,678 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diageo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,005,000 after acquiring an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Diageo by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 8.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,851,000 after acquiring an additional 106,960 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Diageo by 71.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after acquiring an additional 533,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Diageo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO opened at $192.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.16 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.64 and its 200 day moving average is $188.05.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

