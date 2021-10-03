KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 507 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

OEF opened at $200.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $149.08 and a 52-week high of $208.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.18.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

