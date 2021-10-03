KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.42.

NUE opened at $97.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.63. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.