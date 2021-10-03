KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $222.08 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $153.05 and a 52-week high of $229.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.37.

