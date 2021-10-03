KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,350 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,347 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

