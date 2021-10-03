KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 995 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

NYSE BDX opened at $244.68 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $226.15 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.30 and a 200-day moving average of $248.03.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

