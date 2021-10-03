Keep Network (KEEP) Trading 15.4% Higher This Week

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Keep Network has a total market cap of $239.17 million and approximately $27.32 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,480.60 or 0.42642863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00056403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.02 or 0.00254061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00117628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.