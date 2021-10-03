Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.65. Kemper reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.24. The stock had a trading volume of 140,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.75. Kemper has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $83.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,656,095 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

