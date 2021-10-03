Kepos Capital LP Grows Position in Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)

Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.55% of Ajax I worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ajax I by 222.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ajax I during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ajax I during the first quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ajax I during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ajax I by 100.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,618 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ajax I stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. Ajax I has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

