Kepos Capital LP Grows Position in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR)

Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) by 950.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP owned 14.32% of Roth CH Acquisition III worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $831,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,896,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCR opened at $9.92 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

