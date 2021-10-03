Kepos Capital LP Invests $4.70 Million in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 469,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBEAU opened at $9.93 on Friday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.