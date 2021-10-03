Kepos Capital LP Invests $5.18 Million in Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE:LIII)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE:LIII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,000. Kepos Capital LP owned about 1.53% of Leo Holdings III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Leo Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leo Holdings III stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Leo Holdings III Corp has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

