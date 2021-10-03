Kepos Capital LP Lowers Stake in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU)

Kepos Capital LP cut its position in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 480,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Locust Walk Acquisition were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,283,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $996,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,167,000.

Shares of LWACU stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $29.16.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

