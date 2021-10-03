Kepos Capital LP Makes New Investment in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 4.52% of Medicus Sciences Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $724,000. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,648,000. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medicus Sciences Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ MSAC opened at $9.73 on Friday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.64.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.