Kepos Capital LP Purchases New Position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 6.39% of Thimble Point Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,963,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,482,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,449,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,737,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the second quarter worth $246,000.

Get Thimble Point Acquisition alerts:

Thimble Point Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Thimble Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thimble Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.