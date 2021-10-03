Kepos Capital LP Purchases New Position in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 1.52% of Yucaipa Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 192,519 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 371,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 69,395 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 286,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 110,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,309,000. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yucaipa Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

