Kepos Capital LP Takes Position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 1.29% of Aurora Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AURC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter worth $991,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $6,072,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $745,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,908,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,321,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurora Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AURC stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.