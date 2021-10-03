Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will report $3.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.20 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $12.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion.

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,286,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 306,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 39,016 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

