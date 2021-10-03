Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will report $3.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.20 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $12.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion.

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,286,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 306,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 39,016 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

