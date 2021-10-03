Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,776,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,936,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,297,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Teradyne by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 228,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TER opened at $109.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.31 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

