Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Paychex by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Paychex by 29.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Paychex by 40.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 59,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Paychex stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.87. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

