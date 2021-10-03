Keybank National Association OH Has $1.44 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 817.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 872.8% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 986.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,315,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,072 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 757.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 998.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $1,391,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,805. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.87, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.