Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,344,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $100,654.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

