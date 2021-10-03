Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,724 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 35,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.