Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,560 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Comerica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Comerica by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

