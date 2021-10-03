Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,040 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial stock opened at $99.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average of $93.13. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,030 shares of company stock valued at $657,848. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.