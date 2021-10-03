Keybank National Association OH Sells 9,725 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.07% of Core-Mark worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Core-Mark during the second quarter worth $75,097,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 94.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 49,712 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 20.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 1,061.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,176,000 after buying an additional 267,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 3.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $47.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

CORE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.