Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,126,000 after buying an additional 374,501 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,379,000 after buying an additional 528,257 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after buying an additional 175,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after buying an additional 65,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,496,000 after buying an additional 167,380 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KFY opened at $74.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $76.50.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $730,687.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,255. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

