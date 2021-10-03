KeyFi Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. KeyFi has a total market cap of $843,348.00 and $6,675.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00065852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00103984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00143268 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,914.69 or 0.99682502 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,424.79 or 0.07124986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002541 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

