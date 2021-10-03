Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Hits $0.0030 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $291,978.22 and $424,175.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00066499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00103929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00143206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,991.25 or 1.00632187 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.22 or 0.07125687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.