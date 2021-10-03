Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) Short Interest Update

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Kingswood Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. 8,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,056. Kingswood Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

Get Kingswood Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the second quarter worth $228,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Kingswood Acquisition by 40.3% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 276,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 79,555 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Kingswood Acquisition by 747.1% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 293,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 258,486 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Kingswood Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,242,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kingswood Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,359,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.