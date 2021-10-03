Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

KL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KL opened at $40.97 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

