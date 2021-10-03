Klimatas (KTS) Market Cap Achieves $33,174.59

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 460% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 341.4% higher against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $33,174.59 and approximately $8.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

