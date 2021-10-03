Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.23 ($15.56).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of KCO stock opened at €10.37 ($12.20) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is €11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €4.71 ($5.54) and a 12-month high of €13.49 ($15.87).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

