Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNRRY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cheuvreux upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

