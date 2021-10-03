Komodo Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $131.88 million and $17.70 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.08 or 0.00240414 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00122212 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00160915 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000829 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002402 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,086,235 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

