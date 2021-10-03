Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.43% of Kontoor Brands worth $45,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $51.17 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The company had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

KTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

