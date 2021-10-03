KuCoin Token Tops One Day Volume of $9.21 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $852.58 million and $9.21 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be purchased for about $10.64 or 0.00022273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,714.01 or 0.43354868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00056267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00288546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00115904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

