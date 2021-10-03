Kusama (KSM) Price Tops $348.33 on Top Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.95 billion and approximately $116.83 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $348.33 or 0.00727699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00066797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00103370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00144033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,934.01 or 1.00140553 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.57 or 0.07131395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

