L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the August 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIQUY shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $36.26.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.