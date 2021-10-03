Lamden Price Hits $0.0779 on Major Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $225,438.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.0779 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

