Lanceria Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.13 Million (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Lanceria has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and $734,001.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00066479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00104039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00143402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,976.24 or 1.00023506 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.77 or 0.07052580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002551 BTC.

About Lanceria

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,871,327 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

